LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,059 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,240,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS REM opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.