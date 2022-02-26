LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,373 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

