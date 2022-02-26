Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Position Increased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $73,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 660,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 70,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 124,586 shares of company stock worth $1,806,891 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

