LUXCoin (LUX) Price Down 16.6% This Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $91,525.02 and approximately $36.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,036,757 coins and its circulating supply is 13,029,524 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

