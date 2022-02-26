Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $23.93 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

