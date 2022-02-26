Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.
About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)
