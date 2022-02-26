Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will report $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.70 million and the lowest is $326.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS opened at $173.92 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

