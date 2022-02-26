Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.71. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.