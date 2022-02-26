MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13.
MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
