MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.51

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and traded as high as C$21.43. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 223,897 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 404.34. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

