Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 25677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 707.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

