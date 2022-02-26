Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $320.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.00 million and the lowest is $295.55 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $39,996,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

