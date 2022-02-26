MahaDAO Price Hits $3.12 on Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $567,847.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00007952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.19 or 0.07096517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,178.08 or 0.99751922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

