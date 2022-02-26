MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,358,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,271,211,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 256,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,302,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $3,088,000. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MMYT stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

