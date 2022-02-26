MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $339,102.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.88 or 0.07104227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,250.85 or 1.00092784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003081 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.