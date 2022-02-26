MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.71. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 10,853 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Taglich Brothers decreased their price objective on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMMB. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.