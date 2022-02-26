Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

