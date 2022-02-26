Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

