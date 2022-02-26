Man Group plc Boosts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $8,667,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 122.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

