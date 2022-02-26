Man Group plc Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Smartsheet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Smartsheet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

