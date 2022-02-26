Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT opened at $64.36 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

