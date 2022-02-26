Man Group plc Buys 22,179 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 212.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,056,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $259,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

