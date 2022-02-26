Man Group plc Cuts Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Man Group plc lowered its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,378,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,339,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 149,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $32.88 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

