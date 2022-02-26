Man Group plc Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,113,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE opened at $171.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

