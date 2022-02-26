Man Group plc Has $1.12 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

