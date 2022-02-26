Man Group plc Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,002 shares of company stock worth $5,127,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $126.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.