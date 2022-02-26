Man Group plc Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,630 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

