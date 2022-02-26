Man Group plc Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 178.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

