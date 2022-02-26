Man Group plc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Man Group plc boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

