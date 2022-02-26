Man Group plc Has $1.27 Million Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.21% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

