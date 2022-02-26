Man Group plc Has $1.30 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

