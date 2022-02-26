Man Group plc Has $1.36 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Man Group plc increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in News were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 52.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in News by 34.4% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

