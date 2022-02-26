Man Group plc Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Man Group plc grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kemper by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kemper by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

