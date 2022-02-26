Man Group plc Has $1.47 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 570.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $86.23 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

