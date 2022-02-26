Man Group plc Has $1.49 Million Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.18% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.05 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.16 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

