Man Group plc Has $1.52 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,015 shares of company stock worth $3,556,113. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

EXEL stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.