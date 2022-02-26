Man Group plc Increases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,940. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.86.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

