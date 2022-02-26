Man Group plc Invests $1.25 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,608 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,796.

LZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

