Man Group plc Invests $1.41 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $205.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

