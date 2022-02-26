Man Group plc Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MYR Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

