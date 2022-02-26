Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

TTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.