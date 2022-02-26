Man Group plc Purchases 14,840 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Man Group plc increased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SNEX opened at $76.12 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 877 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 37,731 shares valued at $2,457,029. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.