Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 21,000 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Docebo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

