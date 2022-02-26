Man Group plc Sells 15,578 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,528,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

