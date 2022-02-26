Man Group plc Sells 195,346 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195,346 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

