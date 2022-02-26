Man Group plc Sells 22,676 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,080,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

