Man Group plc Sells 4,817 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $90.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.