Man Group plc Sells 8,804 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.