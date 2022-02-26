Man Group plc Sells 8,804 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.