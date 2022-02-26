Man Group plc Sells 8,814 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.