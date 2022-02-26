Man Group plc Takes Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,737,000 after acquiring an additional 434,309 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 151.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 345,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.43 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

